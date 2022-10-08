Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels

Brian Kelly suffered the worst home loss of his coaching career on Saturday, as LSU football was blown out by Tennessee, 37-13. Naturally, it would be unwise to expect Kelly to be in a good mood at the postgame presser. Kelly was asked if he would consider a quarterback change from starter Jayden Daniels. Kelly was not pleased with the question and got short with the reporter, per Brody Miller of The Athletic.

Kelly got a question about the QB situation and whether he might consider another option. Kelly gets short: "We see it differently." Said he thought passing game was one of few things that did OK. Had OL absences, issues all over. #LSU — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) October 8, 2022

Brian Kelly did not like the question, telling the reporter that he sees LSU football’s offensive situation differently. In other words, in his eyes, Jayden Daniels was not the problem. Daniels was far from perfect, as he threw just one touchdown pass in the loss.

But he also was far from the main culprit behind the loss to Tennessee. The LSU football dropped back to pass 45 times behind an offensive line that was without both its starters at left tackle and left guard.

Additionally, the Tigers couldn’t get anything going on the ground, as they totaled a paltry 55 rushing yards on 28 attempts.

Brian Kelly, who made some very questionable decisions himself, is also not absent from blame. So, it’s hard to pin the loss squarely on the shoulders of Daniels, who is more the reason that the Tigers are even at the point they’re at.

No, this was a team loss- and Brian Kelly knows that. That’s why no one should expect a quarterback change out of LSU anytime soon. What is reasonable to expect, however, is a better all-around effort by the LSU Tigers football program their next time out.