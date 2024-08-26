The LSU football program is determined to make a deeper run in 2024. The Tigers will enter the upcoming season with a revamped roster, and although Jayden Daniels is no longer with the team, head Brian Kelly has the utmost confidence in his squad.

Kelly outlined LSU's ultimate goal for 2024 on “The Paul Finebaum Show” in late August:

“Now look, we want to win a national championship. And I'm not gonna sit here on this show right now and say 10 wins is the ultimate goal. It's to win national championships. And there are other coaches that have done much better. But we've been consistent in what we've done year in and year out. We just want to take that next step, and that is to win a national championship,” Kelly said, per Paul Finebaum.

The LSU football program finished the 2023 season with a 10-3 overall record, just behind the Ole Miss Rebels and College Football Playoff selectee Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tigers' fearless leader was 2023-24 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels.

Daniels burst onto the LSU scene in 2022 after three years with Arizona State. He threw for 2,913 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first year with the Tigers. Then, he experienced a massive breakout. Daniels amassed 3,812 yards and 40 TDs in 2023 and became recognized as one of the best QBs in college football.

The Tigers will miss Daniels' production, as he joined the Washington Commanders as the second overall 2024 NFL Draft pick.

Nevertheless, LSU has an X-factor that could help propel the team further in the upcoming season.

LSU football retains a stout offensive leader

Fans and analysts are intrigued by new starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. However, he alone will not guarantee the Tigers' success. ClutchPoints' Shane Shoemaker explained that Nussmeier will need to have strong connections with LSU's wide receivers to help the offense thrive.

“Look for Nussmeier to be more of a pocket passer, delivering strikes down the field. But who is he throwing to, you ask? The WR1 looks to be senior Kyren Lacy. He’s coming off a career-best season in catches, yards, and touchdowns last year and has four years of playing time under his belt. Besides Lacy, the returning receivers from last year's roster are Chris Hilton Jr. and Aaron Anderson, who have little of a resume to boast,” Shoemaker wrote in late August.

If Nussmeier and LSU's receiving core are on the same page, the Tigers will have a chance to overcome the elite defenses in the SEC and beyond.

Will Brian Kelly's ultimate goal for LSU come true? Stay tuned to find out.