Coming in as the No. 13 ranked team in the AP preseason Top 25 poll is LSU football. This will be Brian Kelly’s third season as the Tigers' head coach, and as usual, the expectations in Baton Rouge haven’t subsided.

LSU, like the rest of the now 16 SEC members, has to deal with a treacherous conference schedule that includes a season-opening non-conference game against new Big Ten member USC in Las Vegas. They also face UCLA just a couple of weeks later to close out September play.

This means there’s little to no breathing room this season in what could turn out to be a bit of a transition year for Kelly and the LSU football team. Gone are Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels and what was likely one of the most talented duos of receivers in the country last year in Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., both of whom were first-round draft picks.

It was this trio, among other offensive pieces, that kept the Tigers alive in most games despite their porous defense. The Tigers were setting records both offensively and defensively, though in much different manners.

The defense will once again be a question mark heading into the 2024 season, particularly in the secondary. At least they’ll have one of the best linebackers in the entire country in Harold Perkins Jr., who has been named to multiple preseason awards, including the Butkus Award, All-America honors, and ESPN’s Top 100 College Football Players list, coming in at No. 14.

While Perkins might be one of the best players on this year’s LSU football team—and in the country—he’s not what will be the X-factor in determining how far the team goes this season. It also doesn’t fall on just one player either.

Garrett Nussmeier and his connection with wide receivers will be the x-factor for LSU football in 2024

As mentioned, the Tigers have a lot of offensive production to make up for, losing three first-round picks with their starting quarterback and two best receivers. Most believe that new starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will be the X-factor of this year’s team. And they’re not wrong. But for Nussmeier to have any sort of success, he’s going to need his receivers to help him out.

Nussmeier was reported to have had a good spring and could very well be the smooth transition LSU football needs for its offense in 2024. However, Nussmeier will be a different type of quarterback than Daniels was. The now-Washington Commanders quarterback was not only a prolific passer, but he also made plays with his legs, as he was the team’s top rusher last season, racking up 1,134 yards on the ground.

Look for Nussmeier to be more of a pocket passer, delivering strikes down the field. But who is he throwing to, you ask? The WR1 looks to be senior Kyren Lacy. He’s coming off a career-best season in catches, yards, and touchdowns last year and has four years of playing time under his belt. Besides Lacy, the returning receivers from last year's roster are Chris Hilton Jr. and Aaron Anderson, who have little of a resume to boast.

Then you're looking at transfers CJ Daniels from Liberty and Zavion Thomas from Mississippi State. If it’s not Lacy who becomes the top target, then maybe it will be Daniels, who had a monster season last year, compiling 55 catches for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns, the best of his career. Thomas, meanwhile, looks to be a No. 2 or 3, though maybe comparing his stats at Mississippi State over the last two years isn’t quite fair—42 receptions, 507 yards, and one touchdown. With his speed, he can be an explosive playmaker.

LSU football has become a wide receiver factory for the NFL over the years, producing first-round receiver picks. But this year’s squad doesn’t seem to have any top-round picks. That doesn’t mean they can’t still be productive. However, to be successful, Nussmeier and this group will need to gain a trust and connection with each other if they want to put up points against some of the tougher defenses in college football.