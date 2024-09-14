The LSU football program engaged in a predicted dogfight, but nail-biting matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. The game came down to the wire with South Carolina getting the chance to tie with a few seconds left. However, the Gamecocks' game-tying kick narrowly missed the goal, and LSU fans breathed a sigh of relief after the crucial moment, as seen on ESPN's X (formerly Twitter) page:

Garrett Nussmeier helped LSU rally from being 17 down to win 36-33. Nussemeier ended the game with 285 yards and two touchdowns.

LSU fans were happy to see their team come out on top after being put on the edge of their seats:

“What a turnaround! LSU showing some serious fight in Columbia,” one fan commented on X.

“Good game Tigers fans. Nothing to hang our head about there,” another added.

One fan captured the Tigers' rally with a simple but, praising statement:

“Epic comeback by LSU football,” the fan commented.

Others were not impressed with the outcome of the game, saying the refs gave LSU too much slack against South Carolina:

“The amount of bias officiating against SC involving two pick six taken away and the most phantom PI call I’ve ever seen to take away a TD seriously needs to be looked at. 21 points taken away in the field by terrible calls,” one user stated.

“Heartbroken. Game was stolen by the refs,” another added.

The officiating may not have been up to everyone's standards, but LSU hung tight and did not give up when they were down. The Tigers totaled 417 yards of offense compared to South Carolina's 398. Moreover, LSU's offense came through when it mattered despite Garrett Nussmeier's one interception.

The Tigers improved their record to 3-0 on the season, while the Gamecocks took their first loss of the year. Hopefully, LSU fans will not have to bear such nail-biting action for future matchups.