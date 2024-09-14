LSU football faces their next big test of the 2024-25 season, battling undefeated South Carolina in Week 3. Junior wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. is not expected to play against South Carolina on Saturday, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. It will be his third consecutive game he's missed with an ankle injury. The Tigers are still trying to pick up the pieces from their disappointing loss to USC in Week 1, and they will now have to do so against one of their toughest SEC rivals in a raucous atmosphere.

Hilton has a good chance to return in Week 4 when the team hosts UCLA in Baton Rouge, but they will have to continue monitoring his performance during practice to see if he can work his way back to full speed.

After suffering an ankle injury during fall camp, Hilton has yet to play a snap for the Tigers, and the pain from the “bone bruise” has clearly trickled into LSU's daunting opening schedule. His talent is going to be needed sooner rather than later. He posted 13 receptions for 225 yards in the 2023-24 season and is expected to take a gigantic step forward in place of last year's star wideouts Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.

While it's crushing news that Hilton won't be available on Saturday, there's plenty of optimism that he will come back and help resurge LSU's offense. Head coach Brian Kelly has coached a medley of elite pass catchers, so his belief in Hilton is paramount to the fans.

“He's ground-based. There is going to be some pain,” Kelly said on Monday, per Zack Nagy of SI.com. “It's about what he can tolerate.”

CJ Daniels paced the Tigers passing game in Week 2, as the senior WR hauled in four passes for 71 yards. Fellow senior Kyren Lacy and sophomore Aaron Anderson will have to continue getting some endzone looks from junior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who is going for his third consecutive 300-yard game.

LSU football has to persevere in Week 3

Not only does LSU need a statement win after their disastrous showing in Week 1 against USC, they need a win in the SEC to beef up their case for the College Football Playoff. A 44-21 victory over Nicholls in Week 2 isn't enough to pave their way to compete for a national title.

Defeating South Carolina on the road might be. At least enough to return to national title-contending relevance. Kickoff is set for 12 PM ET at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.