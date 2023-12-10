LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday, and his head coach, Brian Kelly, is proud.

The LSU football team finished the regular season with a 9-3 record and they did not meet their goals of winning the SEC and making the College Football Playoff. However, quarterback Jayden Tigers did bring back some hardware for the Tigers as he is the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner. Daniels transferred to LSU from Arizona State, and he is now the best player in college football.

LSU football head coach Brian Kelly joined Jayden Daniels at the Heisman ceremony in New York, and it was a special moment for him to see one of his players take home college football's most prestigious award. Kelly is proud of his Tigers QB.

“Proud of That Kid!” Kelly said in a tweet after the ceremony. “The best player in the country and the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner.”

Only a week ago, Daniels was not the favorite to win the trophy. Oregon football QB Bo Nix was the favorite as him and the Ducks had a date with another Heisman finalist, Michael Penix Jr., and Daniels had to watch from home as LSU did not make it to conference championship weekend. Oregon was a big favorite in their game against the Huskies, and everyone was expecting Nix to have a big game in a big win against an undefeated team to solidify his Heisman. The Ducks couldn't get the win, and the odds shifted in Daniels' favor.

When you look at the numbers, it's easy to see why Daniels took home the award. He had a truly remarkable season for LSU. Daniels finished the regular season with 3,812 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also had a 95.7 QBR which was the best in the country. If you look at just the passing numbers, you would think that Penix Jr. or Nix should've won the award. However, things really get crazy when you see Daniels' rushing stats.

This season for LSU, Daniels had 135 rushing attempts for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged over eight yards per carry. He was also the leading rusher for the Tigers this season. To be able to put up those type of passing stats that are Heisman-worthy is one thing, but to also put up a separate Heisman-worthy rushing stat line is insane. When you look at those numbers, it's easy to see why Daniels won the Heisman despite his team's three losses.

LSU football still has one more game this season, but it is unclear if Daniels will play. The Tigers take on Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 1st. LSU is favored by 10.5 points.