After a long season, LSU football's very own Jayden Daniels takes home the Heisman trophy. Read more at ClutchPoints for more details.

It was a long season of college football this year and multiple players were deserving of winning the highly coveted Heisman trophy. However, when it came down to it, LSU football's very own Jayden Daniels took home the award for his efforts.

It turned out to be a tight race. Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, and Marvin Harrison Jr. all had stellar seasons. But in the end, it was Daniels who beat everyone out, according to AP Top 25.

“BREAKING: LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has won the Heisman Trophy.”

It turned out to be the closest voting process since 2018. Daniels just edged out Michael Penix Jr, per Yahoo Sports. The voting ended as follows.

1. Jayden Daniels, 503 2. Michael Penix Jr., 292 3. Bo Nix, 51 4. Marvin Harrison Jr., 20 5. Jordan Travis, 8

Jayden Daniels was on fire throughout the entire 2023 season. LSU football wouldn't have gotten as far as they did without him. On the season, Daniels recorded 3,812 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. Looking at those numbers, it's no wonder why he won the Heisman.

The LSU football star is projected to be a top pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. His explosive play ability makes him an enticing prospect for any professional team in need of a quarterback. Daniels proved to be one of the best deep ball throwers in the nation too. So, NFL scouts are can't wait to watch him at the combine.

Before playing for LSU football, Jayden Daniels played three seasons at Arizona State. But the Tigers proved to be the program that suited him best. With that said, congratulations to Jayden Daniels. He is more than deserving of winning the Heisman trophy. We can't wait to see what he does in the NFL.