As he enters his final college football season in 2023, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is shaping out to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Though not quite on the level of the consensus top two gunslingers in the class, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, Daniels has drawn some respectable comparisons from one NFL scout.

“I really like Jayden Daniels,” one NFL scout told Matt Zenitz. “I like the upside and the way he finished last year as opposed to the way he started. I think he’s got a lot of talent and a lot of upside.”

Daniels led LSU football to a 10-4 record last season. He threw for just under 3,000 yards and accounted for 28 total touchdowns. His dual-threat ability and positive ball security make him similar to former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, who was a third-round pick by the Detroit Lions this year.

“I think he does (have first round traits),” an NFL scout said. “If you take his three or four best games from this past year, I probably think he’s a little bit better than Hendon Hooker, honestly.”

Hooker was rumored to go in the first round of the draft this year but ultimately fell to the third. It’s worth noting that he is recovering from a torn ACL which may have led to his slide.

Jayden Daniels will already be under the watchful eye of several NFL scouts in his final season with LSU. He has a chance to turn some more heads and cement himself as a first-round pick next year.