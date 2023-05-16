Ju’Juan Johnson has announced his commitment to LSU Football after initially committing to Deion Sanders and Colorado football. After Johnson’s commitment to Colorado in February, he quickly rescinded it and went back to visiting schools. His formal commitment to LSU was announced on Monday on the Jordy Culotta Show, per The Athletic.

Among the schools that he visited, only two stuck out for him: Florida and LSU. The Florida Gators gave him a warm welcome to their facility, which Johnson surely learned from. Eventually, he would decide to join Brian Kelly’s program and become an LSU Tiger. Notably, LSU never gave up on trying to acquire Johnson’s commitment. More than the fact that he’s a No. 28-ranked athlete in the nation, his hometown is in Louisiana.

However, a huge change is coming Ju’Juan Johnson’s way. He is a quarterback for his high school, Lafayette Christian Academy, but Kelly does not need one of those on his squad at the moment. Unlike his situation with Colorado football, he might not play quarterback. Rather, he is likely going to suit up for LSU as a defensive back. Given his athletic record and ranking, the prospect can surely adjust, but it will be a matter of when and whether he is productive enough in that position.

Johnson is also a track superstar, which will definitely help him in this new challenge at LSU. He ran the second leg of Lafayette Christian’s 2A state championship-winning 4×200 meter relay, and a first-place-winning 50.87 400 meter at regionals.

As for Colorado football, there has been a lot of turnover for Deion Sanders’ program, with some controversy involved. Losing Johnson to LSU is tough, but the Buffaloes are hoping to move past this and usher in a successful new era with Coach Prime.