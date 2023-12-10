Jayden Daniels of the LSU football team shared his thoughts on a Kodak moment vs. the Florida Gators that involved a Heisman pose.

The LSU football team capped off its 2023 season with a win over the Texas A&M Aggies at home en route to a #13 final ranking and matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2024 Reliquest Bowl in Tampa, Florida (formerly named the Outback Bowl).

Superstar QB Jayden Daniels looked back on his journey in Baton Rouge ahead of Saturday night's Heisman Trophy announcement. College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit shared his thoughts on Daniels' NFL Draft stock, with plenty of positive things to say about the Tigers' field general.

Daniels hit a Heisman Trophy pose for LSU football against the Florida Gators that caught the attention of journalists, coaches, fans and teammates. He discussed at the ceremony Saturday evening in hopes of clearing the air.

Daniels Having Fun ‘Being Himself'

Daniels spoke about the dramatic play against the Tigers' SEC rivals in preparation for the big Heisman Trophy announcement at the Lincoln Center in New York City.

ICYMI: Jayden Daniels told us tonight it WASN'T *his* idea to hit the Heisman pose during his record-breaking performance vs Florida 😂🤣 👀 at you @Garrettnuss13#LSU#Heisman pic.twitter.com/q6uGdsjHTQ — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) December 10, 2023

Saturday's Heisman finalists included Daniels, Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Bo Nix of the Oregon Ducks and Michael Penix Jr. of the Washington Huskies.

LSU football star Daniels' Famous Pose

Daniels hit the Heisman pose on the sidelines during LSU football's 52-35 win over Florida at Tiger Stadium, aka ‘Death Valley.'

Jayden Daniels hits the Heisman pose 👀 pic.twitter.com/XMBYR88p2U — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 12, 2023

Daniels put up 40 touchdowns against four interceptions on the season along with over 3,800 yards, numbers almost on par with former national title winning LSU football QB Joe Burrow.

The LSU football team and their fans cheered on Daniels from their television screens and beyond on Saturday night as the budding superstar sought the school's first Heisman Trophy since the ex-Ohio State Buckeye Burrow won it in 2019.