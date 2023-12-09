Ahead of the announcement of the Heisman trophy winner, LSU football star Jayden Daniels reflected on his growth throughout the years.

What a season it's been for Jayden Daniels! The LSU football star is having one of the best seasons by a Tigers QB in recent memory. Daniels' masterful command of the offense, as well as his two-way prowess, puts him in prime contention for the Heisman Trophy this season.

With his campaign coming to a close, Daniels reflected on the trajectory he's been at throughout his collegiate career. The star quarterback talked about his experience and how he's changed before his time with the LSU football team and now, per On3.com.

“I’ve grown up more. I’m more mature,” LSU football star Jayden Daniels said, speaking of the differences between him now versus when he first arrived at Arizona State, via SportsCenter. “I know when I was 18, walking on campus, I didn’t know what to expect. I was still immature, just getting out of high school. So being 22-years-old now, on this day, I’m obviously more mature than I was at 18.”

The Tigers are one of the best units in college football this season, and that's thanks in large part to Jayden Daniels' Heisman-worthy season. Daniels has 3810 yards in the air this season with a completion rate of 72.2 and a ridiculous 10 TD-INT ratio. In addition, he added 1134 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Daniels looks to be the first LSU football quarterback to win the Heisman trophy since Joe Burrow's magical season in 2019. The two QBs have completely different styles of play, but both have been incredible for their teams. Burrow did have the advantage of having more team success. Can Daniels overcome that obstacle to win the most prestigious award in college football?