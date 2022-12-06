By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Throughout the season, LSU Football’s Kayshon Boutte has been one of the most highly-touted receivers eligible for the NFL Draft. As scouts debate the junior’s potential in the NFL, Boutte has decided he has some unfinished business with the Tigers.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Boutte released a statement announcing that he will be returning to the LSU Football program next season as a senior. In his message, Boutte acknowledged the new coaching staff, led by Brian Kelly and how they helped him develop into the player he is now.

Boutte went on to state that he isn’t coming back to LSU Football without some lofty goals. After going 9-4 during the regular season, the junior wide receiver said he is looking to help the Tigers lift a national championship in what should be his final collegiate campaign.

“The goal is always to win a national championship at LSU,” Boutte said. “We made strides this year but ultimately fell short. That is why I believe we can accomplish many things moving forward.”

On the season, Kayshon Boutte has caught 48 passes for 538 yards and two touchdowns. As a sophomore, Boutte caught a career-high nine touchdown passes while as a freshman caught 45 passes for 735 yards and five touchdowns.

Boutte was viewed as a potential first-round wide receiver in numerous industry mock drafts. Both CBS Sports and The Draft Network recently predicted that Boutte would be going to the Baltimore Ravens in the first round.

A potential selection in the first round will have to wait. Kayshon Boutte has decided he has unfinished business with LSU Football and will be looking to take the Tigers to the next level in 2023.