LSU Football sophomore receiver Malik Nabers was arrested on an illegal weapons charge on Monday evening, according to a Tuesday article from Baton Rouge WAFB.

Prosecutors have refused to pursue charges on Nabers on the condition that his gun not be returned to him.

“Based upon the lack of a previous criminal background and the individual currently being enrolled in college, we did not proceed with the misdemeanor gun-carrying charge against him at this time in exchange for his immediate and voluntary forfeiture of the firearm,” the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Nabers was booked into Orleans Parish Jail on the charge of Illegal Carrying of a Weapon. He was released on Tuesday morning on his own recognizance, wrote WAFB, meaning he is not required to post bond.

Malik Nabers was arrested at around 9 p.m. CST on Lundi Gras, or the Monday before Mardi Gras, after an incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. The arrest was at the intersection of Bourbon and Conti Streets. Officers on foot patrol in the French Quarter of New Orleans noticed an “L-shaped” object in Nabers’s front pants pocket, according to Nola.com staff writer Wilson Alexander. Police said Nabers told them he did not have a permit for the gun when asked.

Records show he was not booked into jail until just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Illegal carrying of a weapon carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $500 fine on conviction, continued Alexander.

The 6-foot receiver was a four-star recruit from Southside High School in Youngsville, Louisiana. Malik Nabers passed up offers from Mississippi State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas to play for the LSU football program, according to 247Sports.

He earned 1,017 receiving yards and three touchdowns for LSU last season. He led the Tigers in receiving yards and total receptions. He tied for third on in receiving touchdowns with freshman tight end Mason Taylor.