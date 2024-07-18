LSU football is coming off a couple of quality seasons after the arrival of head coach Brian Kelly. Now, the Tigers have landed another headlining recruit to add to its elite 2025 class.

Cornerback DJ Pickett picked LSU over two other Power 5 candidates, via On3's Hayes Fawcett.

“BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ CB DJ Pickett has Committed to LSU, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Fawcett tweeted. “The 6’4 180 CB from Zephyrhills, FL chose the Tigers over Oregon & Miami. Ranked as the No. 3 Recruit in ‘25 (No. 1 CB) per On3. ‘Tiger Nation, I’m home 🐯.'”

Pickett has been a two-way star at Zephyrhills High School, catching 52 balls for 1,033 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior last season, to go with 31 tackles and a pick. As a sophomore, the 6-foot-4, 179-pounder recorded 43 catches for 886 yards and 12 scores with 39 tackles, four interceptions, three passes defended, and a fumble recovery.

On3 Director of Scouting Charles Power has high praise for Pickett, via On3's Steve Wiltfong.

“We also feel he’s the most physical top corner in the 2025 cycle due to his striking ability and the edge he played with,” Power said.

On3 has Pickett ranked as Florida's top 2025 prospect.

Where does this leave the Tigers going forward?

LSU football will continue to succeed under Brian Kelly

After a couple of forgettable seasons in 2020 and 2021 under Ed Orgeron, Kelly has re-directed the Tigers back to success. While Orgeron oversaw three winning seasons, including the 2019 undefeated National Championship-winning team, the squad was just 11-12 (8-10 SEC) over his final two years.

Kelly, though, immediately injected life into the program. Since the former Notre Dame coach took over, LSU has gone 20-7 (12-4 SEC), with wins in the Citrus and ReliaQuest Bowls.

The success shouldn't stop anytime soon, as the Tigers now have the seventh and fourth-best recruiting classes for 2025 and '25, respectively, via 247 Sports' composite rankings.

Pickett joins a deep '25 class that includes five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood and four-star running back Harlem Berry. The rising high-school senior was complimentary of LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond, as well as the program as a whole.

“Coach Raymond is a good guy, and the environment of the school I like,” Pickett said. “I really like Baton Rouge and what they can do for me on an off the field. Their fans care about their players, and it’s somewhere you can build your brand. A lot of people care for LSU, and it’s DBU, too.”

“DBU,” of course, means “Defensive Back University.” The Tigers have gotten that nickname because of how many standout secondary players they've sent to the NFL, including Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu, and Tre'Davious White.

Only time will tell if Pickett reaches those heights, but he certainly has the tools to make it happen if he stays focused and healthy.