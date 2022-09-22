LSU football, James Cregg slapped with harsh NCAA penalties over recruiting infractions

The LSU football program and the rest of the college football world were awaiting the NCAA committee on infractions’ ruling following their investigation on the Tigers. On Thursday, the results arrived, and they were not too pretty for LSU football and former offensive line coach James Cregg. The NCAA released their ruling via the media center on their website.

“The LSU football program violated recruiting rules when a former assistant coach and former assistant director of recruiting met separately with a prospect during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period and provided the prospect with impermissible recruiting inducements, according to a decision released by a Division I Committee on Infractions panel. ”

As per the NCAA’s website, LSU football committed a recruiting violation when James Cregg met with a recruit during a mandated “dead period”, which coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCAA hit Cregg and LSU with the following penalties, as laid out by Ross Dellemger of Sports Illustrated. LSU football will be on one-year probation and must be limited to 55 official visits during the 2022-23 academic year.

Cregg received a three-year show-cause order, which means that NCAA school employing him must prevent him from partaking in off-campus recruiting activities.

Cregg met with the school compliance staff before 14 prospects were schedule to visit the LSU campus in September of 2020. Though they were clearly advised on NCAA recruiting rules- which included no in-person contact- Cregg and LSU football’s former assistant director of recruiting proceeded to violate said rules.

In a statement, LSU said that they were “grateful to the Committee and the enforcement staff for their work.”