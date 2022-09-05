LeBron James, Jalen Ramsey, stars react to insane ending in LSU loss to Florida State

LeBron James, Jalen Ramsey and the whole sports world were in awe of what was definitely the wildest finish of the college football weekend. The Florida State Seminoles narrowly beat LSU football on Sunday, and the 24-23 scoreline certainly gave hints of the wild ending it had.

FSU had a comfortable 24-10 lead after a DJ Lundy touchdown early in the fourth quarter. However, the LSU Tigers made it quite the game after quarterback Jayden Daniels helped make it 24-17. It was then when chaos ensued after a flurry of mistakes from both teams led to the craziest finish in recent memory.

After being forced to punt the ball, FSU stepped up big time by causing a fumble on LSU’s punt return. Unfortunately, the celebration didn’t last long as the Seminoles fumbled at the goal-line themselves. With 80 seconds left to score from coast-to-coast, the Tigers managed to bring the ball two yards off the goal line before Daniels threw the short TD pass to Jaray Jenkins.

At 24-23 and the extra point opportunity coming their way, it looked like LSU were about to send the match to overtime. Nonetheless, FSU came up clutch when it mattered most by blocking the PAT for the victory.

Grab the popcorn and keep re-watching this ending between FSU and LSU 🍿pic.twitter.com/71m7dZe39l — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 5, 2022

LeBron James, who was tuned in for the whole game, couldn’t believe the crucial block that FSU made to win. Meanwhile, Jalen Ramsey was simply amazed and ready to celebrate with the Seminoles.

I might pick my outfit out tonight for tomorrow like @CoachWh1p be doing… Im at the facility in a full FSU fit tomorrow 😂 Yes I’m on one! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) September 5, 2022

Here are other reactions from the sports world, most of which talked about the block that doomed LSU. Others were just complimentary of the crazy finish.

College Football is crazy but this is another level of insane. Week 1 did not disappoint. — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) September 5, 2022

The extra point block by Florida state defines “Game of inches” wow! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 5, 2022

Blocked!!! — DeMarcus Walker (@livinglegend_44) September 5, 2022

YEEESSSSSSIIIIRRRRRRRRRR!!!! — Terance Mann (@terance_mann) September 5, 2022

With the 2022 NFL season coming back, that college football display might just exactly be the kind of game everyone needs to finally wake up and realize that football is back.