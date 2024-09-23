There is still so much that Brian Kelly needs to do in order to prove that the LSU football program is a legitimate College Football Playoff contender. Garrett Nussmeier has been a big boost to the Tigers as they went up against the UCLA Bruins. However, it looks like they just got a headache that was not warranted after securing a 3-1 record in their regular season stint. Harold Perkins has become the main concern of the LSU football faithful.

Brian Kelly and the rest of the Tigers staff have decided to rule Harold Perkins out for the rest of the college football season, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network HQ. The LSU football linebacker went down with an ACL injury against UCLA and had a hard time getting up. It looks like they will be erring on the side of caution when it comes to his recovery. After all, damage to the ACL cannot be taken lightly, especially for a defensive player.

How did Harold Perkins do for LSU football before the injury?

Brian Kelly's defensive menace was not able to do much against UCLA. He only notched a single tackle and it was also an assisted takedown. Throughout the season, his production has been fairly solid for the Brian Kelly-led squad. He registered 17 total tackles with five of them being solo takedowns. While he was out taking down weapons, Perkins also notched two tackles for loss which shifted the momentum towards the LSU football squad a lot of the time. His numbers are then topped off by a forced fumble recovery.

Coach Kelly will have to shake up the Tigers' rotation because of this injury. There is still no information as to who takes his spot but veteran senior Whit Weeks is more than ready to step up. Garrett Nussmeier and the LSU football squad are all but ready to make a splash in the postseason despite this setback.