After Bill Belichick was hired by North Carolina football, it caught his former player, Mike Vrabel's attention. The latter took a job with the New England Patriots as the head coach.

However, he was still shocked by Belichick's decision. On the Triple Option Show, the Patriots' head coach had a comical admission on Belichick ditching the NFL and heading to college.

“I don’t know, like I didn’t talk to Bill about his decision, man,” Vrabel said. “We talk, but we’ll see. I think three years in college was enough for me, and I took off to the NFL. I’m sure Urban told you. Urban didn’t want to hire me, or that was just his way of motivating me.

“He did a good job because I learned a lot there. But I just felt like the pro game was where I wanted to be. And if Bill feels like he wants to go down to North Carolina and recreate that, I wish him all the luck in the world.”

Going from the NFL to college isn't for the faint of heart. It's a completely different dynamic. In college, coaches are dealing with young men, while in the NFL, these are grown adults and professionals.

There is a different standard for both, and one that might concern some.

Mike Vrabel wants North Carolina football, Bill Belichick to succeed

From a former player to coach, Vrabel wants the best for his guy. However, the latter understands how difficult that transition is. After playing for the Patriots, he became the head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

He led them to some success, before being fired following the 2023 season. Since then, Vrabel was a hot name on the coaching market.

Luckily for him, he gets to return to Foxborough. He can establish some of those principles that Belichick had while he was the man in New England.

Meanwhile, Belichick will hope to transition his coaching acumen over to the college game.