Teams coming to Death Valley for a taste of LSU football had to prepare for harsh environments. Their fans got a taste of that medicine administered by the schedule makers and it was obviously sour. Brian Kelly did not have many kind words for those who decided another early afternoon kickoff in Louisiana was a good idea.

Kelly was exasperated in trying to come up with an answer following the win over UCLA.

“My comments would be that the TV schedule is something I have no control over,” Kelly quipped. “I am sure our administration gets to weigh in (on start times). We would prefer later games. We are beholden to what the national audience is so that's the best I can do.”

“I feel bad (about the heat). I hope everybody is okay. I did see visually that there were not many people in the stands over there where the sun was obviously pounding on them,” shared Kelly. “I don't what the plans are (for the rest of the season)…Wish we were cleaner in the first half. The mistakes were maddening. We've got to clean them up. We're going to continue to work.”

LSU has a week to prepare for what should be an overmatched South Alabama squad. Then comes a well-timed bye week before Ole Miss visits Baton Rouge. The hope down the bayou is that the Tigers are done with any kickoffs that are scheduled before 5:30 PM local time.

Brian Kelly teases LSU football's big adjustment

Brian Kelly did tease out what would be one big adjustment for LSU football. No, not the defense. This would be something to help with the day game heat early in the season. Well, it would if it were anything but a joke at the schedule maker's expense. The state sure could not afford such an expensive new addition.

“There is a retractable roof that is being talked about, but maybe not…No, I'm kidding. There is no retractable roof.”

There might be a hard-capped ceiling on this LSU's squad potential though. Kelly also talked about key drops and defense after the win. The secondary and skill position playmakers have to find a way to make more of a difference than those donning stripes and holding whistles.

“On offense, we had some key drops in the first half,” lamented Kelly. “Doing our job on defense was the biggest difference from the first half to the second half…There's enough talent out here to contend for an SEC championship. We've got to clean up the little mistakes.”