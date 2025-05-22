Much of the buzz surrounding Bill Belichick and North Carolina football has been about everything but what's happening on the field. Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson have spent plenty of time in the news, but that doesn't mean that the legendary head coach isn't still building out his roster for his first season in Chapel Hill.

On Wednesday, North Carolina made a big addition that won't help the team this fall, but does add to its future outlook. 2026 quarterback recruit Travis Burgess chose to commit to the Tar Heels over Auburn and NC State, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

“BREAKING: Class of 2026 QB Travis Burgess has Committed to North Carolina, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Fawcett reported on X, formerly Twitter. “The 6’5 210 QB from Statesboro, GA chose the Tar Heels over Auburn & NC State.”

Belichick has gotten some criticism about whether he cares about the future of North Carolina football or not, but he is clearly still focused on recruiting. Burgess is just a three-star recruit, but his talent earned him numerous Power Five offers.

The Tar Heels are set at the quarterback position this season. After a brief stay in the Nico Iamaleava sweepstakes after his messy departure from Tennessee, North Carolina landed a commitment from former South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez, a reliable dual-threat quarterback who can come in and immediately start for Belichick and company.

North Carolina is hoping that the 6-foot-tall lefty can finally provide some stability under center after a tumultuous season where Max Johnson got injured in the season opener and the Tar Heels were never able to settle on a consistent option after that.

Lopez has three years of eligibility remaining, so North Carolina seemingly has its starting quarterback set for the foreseeable future. However, when he is ready to move on after two or three seasons, the Tar Heels now have a prime candidate to replace him behind center in Travis Burgess.