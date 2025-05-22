Alabama Crimson Tide football fans just got their strongest signal yet on the future of the team’s offense — and it came from the legend himself. Former head coach Nick Saban, who won six titles with the Crimson Tide, gave a full vote of confidence to quarterback Ty Simpson, who is leading the Alabama quarterback battle headed into the 2025 college football season.

At the Nick's Kids Foundation golf tournament on Tuesday, Saban spoke to reporters and made his feelings crystal clear on Simpson.

“Ty was an outstanding high school player, no doubt,” Saban said. “He’s a fine young man. I think his example is a true example of development. He matured and developed for two years, and now he’s getting an opportunity, and his experiences will help him be successful.”

In a report from Marc Heim of AL.com, Saban emphasized that he is “rooting for Simpson” to succeed — a notable endorsement considering the competitive nature of the Crimson Tide’s quarterback room.

Simpson, a former 5-star recruit, has remained committed to the Crimson Tide football program. Despite a crowded QB room and limited snaps, the former 5-star recruit has stayed the course in Tuscaloosa. In an era dominated by the transfer portal and NIL, his patience has been rare and admirable. He's currently in front of Austin Mack and Keelon Russell. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has let it be known that he is the current starter.

Simpson has played in multiple games over the past three seasons, showing flashes of mobility and accuracy. A former Gatorade Player of the Year in Tennessee, he entered college as one of the nation’s most polished passers.

Saban isn’t the only one taking notice. With a talented roster and a loaded receiving corps, the Tide are poised to contend for a national title — but only if they get steady play at quarterback. Simpson doesn’t need to be spectacular. He just needs to be solid.

If he delivers, Alabama football might once again find itself at the top of the college football mountain.