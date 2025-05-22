The Nebraska football team has a big season ahead as it needs to have a successful year. This will be year three of the Matt Rhule era, and the first two didn't see a lot of success. The Cornhuskers did take a step in the right direction last season as they made a bowl game for the first time since 2016, and they got the win. However, winning the Pinstripe Bowl isn't exactly an impressive accomplishment. Nebraska is a proud program that should be competing for Big Ten titles.

Nebraska does play in one of the best conferences in college football, but the schedule next season isn't that bad. In fact, it's incredibly favorable. The Cornhuskers only play one team that ended last season ranked inside the top 25. Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football team need to take advantage. Here are predictions for all 12 regular season games:

Week 1: @ Cincinnati

The Cornhuskers have a tricky Week 1 matchup as they will be on the road against Cincinnati under the lights. There is already a line on this game as Nebraska is favored by 6.5 points. Unfortunately, the last 10 years have shown us that we should not expect the Cornhuskers to win this game. They have had some mildly difficult Week 1 games in recent years that should've been wins, but they just don't get it done.

LOSS

Week 2: vs. Akron

Nebraska will play its first game at home in Week 2 against Akron. After a disappointing Week 1 loss, the Cornhuskers will need to satisfy an upset fan base. This one won't be close.

WIN

Week 3: vs. Houston Christian

An FCS school is coming to town in Week 3, and this one isn't going to be close either. Houston Christian is just coming to Lincoln to collect a paycheck, and that is perfectly fine. Nebraska will easily take care of business in their final non-conference game of the season.

WIN

Week 4: vs. Michigan

Big Ten play will start with a doozy as Michigan will be in town for a Week 4 clash. This one has an extra layer to it as Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore will be serving a self-imposed suspension for this contest. If the Cornhuskers want to have a good year, they need to win this game. There is a solid chance that they come into it with a 3-0 record (yes, we picked a loss in Week 1, but it is Cincinnati, so) and the home crowd will be absolutely rocking no matter what. Still, Michigan is going to have one of the best defenses in the country, and with a new quarterback, the Wolverines should be back to being a College Football Playoff-caliber team. The Wolverines take this one.

LOSS

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: vs. Michigan State

Nebraska will take on another team from the Mitten State in Week 6, and this should be an easier matchup. Michigan State didn't have a good year last season, and nothing this offseason suggests that anything will be different. A jump from QB Aidan Chiles could go a long way, but going on the road and beating the Cornhuskers will be a big challenge.

WIN

Week 7: @ Maryland

Nebraska doesn't have to go on the road in Big Ten play until Week 7, so that will be nice. Maryland is always a sneaky team, and the Cornhuskers will get a good battle. Expect a close contest, but Nebraska will survive.

WIN

Week 8: @ Minnesota

This has classic Nebraska letdown written all over it. Nebraska will come in with a little bit of momentum after beating Michigan State and Maryland, and a home game against Northwestern is up next. Just get this win, and all of a sudden, the Cornhuskers are likely entering November with just one conference loss. Too good to be true.

LOSS

Week 9: vs. Northwestern

Northwestern will likely be one of the worst teams in the Big Ten once again as it's hard to imagine them winning more than one or two conference games. The Wildcats will leave Lincoln with another loss.

WIN

Week 10: vs. USC

The Nebraska football team will get the month of November started with a home game against USC. Matt Rhule recently commented on how he wants to get these LA teams in Lincoln in November because of the weather, and he gets his wish here. Unfortunately, even if it is cold, the Trojans are going to get the job done.

LOSS

Week 11: @ UCLA

Nebraska will hit the road to take on the other LA team the following week. This one is a long way from home, but it will be a much easier matchup for the Cornhuskers. The Bruins aren't quite ready to compete with the best of the best in the Big Ten, and while Nebraska isn't either, the Cornhuskers will still get the win out in California.

WIN

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: @ Penn State

Penn State is the only team on the Nebraska football schedule that ended last season ranked in the AP Poll. The Nittany Lions made a deep run in the College Football Playoff, and they are expected to be one of the best teams in the country. Going on the road to play in Happy Valley is never easy. This isn't going to be a fun one for the Cornhuskers.

LOSS

Week 14: vs. Iowa

Nebraska will end the regular season at home against rival Iowa. The Hawkeyes have completely dominated this rivalry recently as they have won nine of the last 10 games. The Cornhuskers won in 2022, and that was their first win against their rival since 2014. Nebraska has lost a lot of games against Iowa in recent years, but they are always close. This season, in front of a packed Memorial Stadium, the Cornhuskers will get their first home win against the Hawkeyes since 2011.

FINAL RECORD: 7-5, 5-4 BIG TEN

With this schedule, the Nebraska football team has a great chance to have a breakout season. However, this team played in the Big Ten West. The Cornhuskers are used to have an easy schedule, and they never took advantage. There have been numerous instances in recent years, including last year, where we spend the entire offseason talking about Nebraska's schedule and how favorable it is. Until the Cornhuskers actually do something, there's no reason to expect anything less than disappointment.