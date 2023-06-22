The LSU Tigers football program has long been one of the bluebloods in the sport. Les Miles had also been one of the best coaches during his run in Baton Rouge before he got fired due to a misconduct scandal. However, the Tigers have now been forced to vacate 37 wins from 2012-2015 due to an official ruling of an ineligible player, per Wilson Alexander of NOLA.com.

“LSU football vacated 37 wins between the 2012-15 seasons after receiving a notice of allegations from the NCAA, according to a decision released by the Independent Resolution Panel that wrapped up infractions cases involving the school. LSU vacated the wins because former offensive lineman Vadal Alexander competed while ineligible his entire career. Alexander, a four-year starter, played in 50 games. He only missed one, a 2014 loss to Arkansas.”

This news drops on the same day that former LSU basketball coach Will Wade received a 10-game suspension from McNeese State, so the bad news keeps coming.

The program self-imposed the penalty last year but the official ruling just was released on Thursday. The reason Alexander was ineligible was because his father paid $180,150 in funds embezzled by former head of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation John Paul Funes.

Alexander had a good career at LSU and was selected in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders in the seventh round. As for Miles, his all-time record with the Tigers is now severely hindered, as the 37 wins taken away now put his overall record at 77-34.

Things just haven't gone well in LSU on Thursday, but the future of the football program is still bright, especially with Brian Kelly in charge.