The LSU Football squad and Brian Kelly have landed former Notre Dame RB Logan Diggs. The announcement of Diggs’ transfer came on Tuesday through a tweet. In it, he said, “Blessed & Highly Favored, God chose me. Bet on 3… I’m coming Home.”

Notably, Logan Diggs’ hometown is in Boutte, Louisiana, which means that he will be playing close to home come the 2023 college football season. The sophomore spent his past two years in college with the Notre Dame football team. Throughout his second year there, he totaled: 165 carries, 820 yards, and four touchdowns.

He now joins the LSU football team after his entry to the transfer portal on April 27. In Brian Kelly’s backfield, Diggs will get to learn from Noah Cain, Josh Williams, Armoni Goodwin, and John Emery. It is safe to say LSU got deeper and more star-studded with this pickup. They are now serious title contenders with the playmaking and production that Diggs could give along with the rest of the squad.

Last season, Brian Kelly’s LSU football ended the season with a 10-4 record that resulted in a Citrus Bowl berth. In their bowl matchup, they wrecked and toyed around with the Purdue Boilermakers in a 63-7 victory.

As for Notre Dame, they just lost one of their star players to an established LSU team. With this, their depth at the running back position is also damaged. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will now have to stick with Audric Estime, Gi’Bran Payne, and Jadarian Price even with their injury histories. Coach Marcus Freeman will have a lot to figure out come the start of the football season.