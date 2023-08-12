The 2023 LSU football season is almost ready to begin, but the Tigers haven't stopped adding players for a few years down the road. Five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore has committed to playing for the LSU football team as part of the 2025 recruiting class.

The recruiting rankings indicate that the LSU football team is getting one of the country's best high-school wide receivers in Dakorien Moore. The commit from Duncanville, Texas is the No. 10 ranked prospect overall and No. 2 among wide receivers in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

“He’s funny, but he’s about his business,” Moore said LSU football coach Brian Kelly, via The Bengal Tiger. “I like that he can flip his switch from fun and vibes to locked in and about business. He was just telling me about himself and mainly that I could be the next great from LSU.”

Moore picked the Tigers over the top programs in the country. He turned down offers from Alabama, Texas, Oregon and Ohio State, among others.

Moore becomes the fourth player from the 2025 recruiting class to commit to the LSU football team. He joins offensive lineman Brett Bordelon, tight end JD LaFleur and cornerback Jaylen Bell. Moore is the highest-rated player in LSU's class.

Kelly went 10-4 and won the Citrus Bowl in his first year as the LSU football coach. Kelly put together the No. 5 ranked recruiting class in 2023. The Tigers' 2024 recruiting class ranks sixth in the nation, according to ON3.

Kelly and LSU hope to pair Moore with quarterback Bryce Underwood. Underwood is the No. 1 ranked recruit in the 2025 class.