National Signing Day has passed, and LSU football has finished recruiting for the class of 2023. Head coach Brian Kelly is probably grinning from ear to ear. This is because the Tigers signed a huge 2023 class. In fact, 13 of the 25 signees have already made it to campus. Early arrivals can participate in the Tigers’ spring camp that will take place in March and April while they adjust to college life. Here we will meet the LSU Tigers’ 2023 football recruiting class that will be under coach Brian Kelly after National Signing Day.

LSU football signed the majority of its 2023 class during the early signing day in December. It currently sits at No. 6 overall in the recruiting class according to 247Sports. Keep in mind that the Tigers have five of the top 100 players in the 2023 class joining the squad. The team has a few 5-star prospects and players filling positions of need. Take note, however, that coach Kelly’s reliance on young players in 2022 raises the question of whether the same strategy will be employed in 2023.

Now let us meet the top players from LSU football’s 2023 recruiting class after National Signing Day.

LSU football 2023 recruiting class

1. EDGE Dashawn Womack

Arguably the most important recruit in LSU’s 2023 class on National Signing Day, Dashawn Womack has the potential to make an immediate impact on the defensive line for LSU football. He will certainly help fill the void left by Ali Gaye and BJ Ojulari. Both are entering the 2023 NFL Draft. Despite bringing in veterans via the transfer portal, Womack’s intangibles make him a candidate for significant playing time this upcoming season. Of course, that’s still contingent on if he performs well in spring camp. Standing at 6’4 and weighing 240 pounds Womack has the physical frame and tools. He also had a dominant senior campaign, where he showed an improved technique that helped him rise up the recruiting rankings. Expect Womack to make a quick impact with his sheer size and tenacity.

2. TE Ka’Morreun Pimpton

Tight end Ka’Morreun Pimpton was a late addition to LSU’s 2023 class during National Signing Day. He joined the Tigers after flipping from Vanderbilt during the Early Signing Period. As one of the nation’s top tight ends and a key position of need for LSU, look for the Tigers to utilize Pimpton’s talents to the fullest. Although LSU already has Mason Taylor as their tight end of the future, Pimpton has the potential to make a quick impact. Remember that he is one of the best receiving tight ends in the country. The combination of Taylor and Pimpton promises to be lethal in the long term for the Tigers. Standing at 6’6 and 220 pounds, Pimpton is already built for the college game. His dominant senior season in high school also saw him rise up the rankings and gain national recognition. With his physical frame and receiving ability at tight end, Pimpton has all the tools to make an immediate impact for LSU in 2023.

3. WR Jalen Brown

Jalen Brown is rated as one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2023 Class. In fact, he was named to the MaxPreps Junior All-American second-team offense and Miami Herald All-Dade 5A-IND selection. In the 2022 season, he also caught 22 passes for 401 yards and scored three touchdowns. He can give coach Kelly a sure-fire target downfield.

4. RB Trey Holly

Trey Holly, a product of Union Parish High School in Farmerville, shattered Nick Brossette’s rushing record by accumulating 10,523 yards during his high school career. In fact, during his final season in 2022, Holly led his team to the state championship game. For the season, he ran for 2,694 yards and scored 38 touchdowns. He should be an interesting weapon for the Tigers from the backfield.

5. DB Javien Toviano

It’s interesting to see where Javien Toviano fits into the LSU defense. Originally expected to play cornerback, the recent signings of four cornerbacks from the transfer portal give Toviano more versatility. He can play at nickel, safety, or corner. In addition, his combination of talent and off-field skills could see him make an impact in his first year. At 6’0 and 180 pounds, Toviano is continuing to build his body for the next level. After dominating Texas high school competition for four years, he is expected to turn heads this spring with his competitive nature.

6. EDGE Jaxon Howard

For the 2023 National Signing Day, Jaxon Howard is regarded as Minnesota’s top prospect. In fact, he is regarded as one of the best edge rushers in the country in this year’s class. Throughout his time in high school, Howard played tight end and linebacker at various times. He finished the 2022 campaign with 103 tackles during his senior year.

7. QB Rickie Collins

Rickie Collins, rated as one of the Top 10 players in Louisiana, had a standout 2022 season. In fact, he finished with 1,512 yards and 17 touchdowns through the air. That’s in addition to putting up 598 rushing yards and six scores on the ground. Going back to the shortened 2020 season, he also earned All-Metro and LSWA Class 5A All-State honors.

8. WR Kyle Parker

Kyle Parker, one of the top receivers in the state of Texas, has joined the 2023 recruiting class at LSU. Remember that in his senior year, Parker caught 72 passes for 1,091 yards and 13 touchdowns. As such, he earned District 7-5A Division II All-District honors in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons.