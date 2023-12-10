LSU football star Jayden Daniels gave a powerful speech after being named the winner of the 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU football star Jayden Daniels was named the winner of the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday evening.

On the season, Daniels recorded 3,812 passing yards, 40 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. In addition, he added 1134 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

The LSU football star is projected to be a top pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. His explosive play ability makes him an enticing prospect for any professional team in need of a quarterback. Daniels proved to be one of the best deep balls in the nation too. NFL scouts can't wait to watch him at the combine.

After receiving his award, Daniels, the leader of LSU football, gave a powerful speech on Saturday:

A Dream Come True. It’s through faith and hard work. Heisman Winner @JayD__5 pic.twitter.com/GSflVj0icw — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 10, 2023

Earlier on Saturday, Daniels looked back on his journey to get to this point.

“I've grown up more. I'm more mature,” LSU football star Jayden Daniels said, speaking of the differences between him now versus when he first arrived at Arizona State, via SportsCenter. “I know when I was 18, walking on campus, I didn't know what to expect. I was still immature, just getting out of high school. So being 22 years old now, on this day, I'm obviously more mature than I was at 18.”

Daniels started his collegiate career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU football and taking the leap.

Daniels became the first LSU football quarterback to win the Heisman trophy since Joe Burrow's magical season back in 2019. The two quarterbacks each have their own unique style of play, but both have been incredible for their teams.