LSU coach Mulkey urges no court-storming as Tigers face No. 1 South Carolina.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated matchup between the No. 9 LSU women's basketball and the top-ranked, undefeated South Carolina, LSU coach Kim Mulkey has a clear message for Tigers fans: keep the celebration in the stands.

During her weekly radio show on Tuesday night, Mulkey stressed the significance of the game but cautioned against overzealous reactions, specifically advising against storming the court in the case of a Tigers' victory. The matchup is not just another game for LSU. The Tigers, who have faced a 14-game losing streak against South Carolina women's basketball, see this as a potential turning point.

Mulkey acknowledged the magnitude of a potential win against the Gamecocks, describing it as a “big deal” for the Tigers program, players and fans alike.

“But don't allow it to be bigger than it really is,” Mulkey said, via Reed Darcy of NOLA.com. “We’re not gonna go run on the floor if we beat them. You’re the defending national champions. Act like you’ve been there.”

Recent events in college basketball have heightened concerns about court storming. Following Ohio State's victory over No. 5 Iowa on Jan. 21, fans rushed the court, leading to a collision with Iowa's star player, Caitlin Clark, who was okay after the incident. Similarly, Tulane fans stormed the court after their win over No. 10 Memphis, an incident that led to negative repercussions for one fan who pushed a Memphis player.

“I want everybody to scream and holler,” Kim Mulkey said, “but I don’t want anyone running out on the floor like we just won a national championship.”

The anticipation for the LSU-South Carolina game is palpable, with a sellout crowd expected and ticket prices soaring as high as $3,500 on secondary markets. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip-off on Thursday and will be broadcast on ESPN. Mulkey's warning is clear: enjoy the game, but remember to celebrate responsibly.