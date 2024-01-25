South Carolina was fined $100,000 by SEC for storming the court following the upset victory over Kentucky.

The South Carolina men's basketball team pulled off a massive upset win against Kentucky on Tuesday night. John Calipari was not happy after the Wildcats loss, and the Gamecocks fans stormed the court in easily the biggest win of the season.

However, South Carolina has now been fined $100,000 by the SEC for storming the court, per the official release from the conference.

‘The Southeastern Conference announced today that the University of South Carolina will be fined for a violation of the league's access to competition area policy due to fans entering the court following its men's basketball game against the University of Kentucky on January 23. South Carolina will incur a fine of $100,000 for a first offense under the league's revised access to competition area policy that was adopted at the SEC Spring Meetings in 2023.'

Former school President Harris Pastides posted a hilarious tweet on X after the game about courtstorming:

I’ve paid a fine for storming the court after beating Kentucky before, but this time it was free for me so I joined the crowd! Best students anywhere! pic.twitter.com/nhbcF8B9w3 — Harris Pastides (@HarrisPastides) January 24, 2024

It was a massive win for the South Carolina basketball program, hence the fans' decision to storm the court. However, the policy by the SEC states that the “institutions shall limit access to competition areas to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed or authorized individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area.”

Recently, Iowa women's basketball superstar Caitlin Clark caused some discussions when an Ohio State fan ran into her while rushing the court.

Still, it's a huge win for the Gamecocks, even with having to pay a $100,000 fine.