Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

After Shaquille O’Neal called Angel Reese the greatest athlete in LSU history, the 20-year-old was flattered — but she doesn’t think she’s quite there yet.

“Angel Reese is probably the greatest athlete ever to come out of LSU Sports,” O’Neal said on The Big Podcast two weeks ago.

It was a bold claim for the retired NBA star to make; the likes of Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr. are all LSU Tiger alumni.

“She delivered that package. It’s a lot of names you can throw around, men and women, but she’s probably the greatest athlete,” the 51-year-old continued. “Some people are going to exclude it to women athletes. I’m not doing that. She’s the greatest athlete to ever come out of LSU because she got it done. Joe Burrow got it done a couple of years ago, but she’s way more athletic than he is.”

Reese responded to the claim on the Breakfast Club with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God on Monday, admitting that she called the NBA legend after his controversial take.

“Do you know how much pressure you just put on me?” she told Envy And Charlamagne.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Angel Reese said Shaquille O’Neal’s response was: “I don’t give a f**k.”

Angel Reese went viral for making a hand gesture towards Iowa star Caitlin Clark during the national championship game, before criticizing first lady Jill Biden after the latter said that both teams deserved to get an invitation to the White House. Reese still ended up attending the celebration with her teammates.

Reese explained that she would need to win another championship before feeling comfortable accepting the GOAT crown. It seems very possible that she could do that on a powerhouse LSU Tigers team next season.

The Maryland native averaged 23 points, 15.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists this season en route to LSU women’s basketball’s first national championship.