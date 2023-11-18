LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey raised more questions than answers after she was asked about Angel Reese's absence on Friday in their showdown with Southeastern Louisiana.

The Tigers made easy work of the Lions, with Flau'jae Johnson leading the way with a monster double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds on top of three assists. However, the focus of everyone wasn't really on the game, especially with Reese noticeably absent in the contest.

Reese wasn't on the roster, further fueling the talks about her suspension. It came after the LSU women's basketball star guard was benched in the second half of their showdown with Kent State last Tuesday, with a recent report noting that it was for “attitude adjustment.”

When asked about Reese's absence, however, Mulkey refused to provide more details surrounding her situation. She did note that Reese is still part of the team and will return eventually, but that is the extent she talked about the issue.

“You want me to explain why? It was very obvious Angel was not in uniform. Angel is a part of this basketball team and we hope to see her sooner than later. I'm not going to answer anymore. That's it. That’s all y’all need to know,” Mulkey explained, per Women's Hoopz.

RECOMMENDED
LSU Women's Basketball stars Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson with mind-blown heads
LSU women's basketball stars Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson's moms feud on Instagram

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Angel Reese sitting on a bench in LSU women’s basketball jersey looking serious
LSU women's basketball: Why Angel Reese was benched

Quinn Allen ·

LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mukey and LSU women's basketball player Angel Reese
LSU's Kim Mulkey drops cryptic reason for not playing Angel Reese in second half

Erin Achenbach ·

Naturally, Kim Mulkey's lack of transparency in her response had everyone asking what's going in with Angel Reese. Many couldn't help but assume she's really suspended and it's connected to her benching against Kent State.

Reese herself has yet to address her absence from the team, and until she or LSU women's basketball answers the situation, the concerns about it will only intensify.