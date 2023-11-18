Things are not looking good for LSU Women's Basketball, with Angel Reese andFlau’jae Johnson moms feuding on social media.

LSU women's basketball is crumbling right before our very eyes, with the latest social media drama involving the mothers of Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson being the latest indicator that there's trouble within the Tigers organization.

Amid the controversies surrounding Reese after her benching in the second half of LSU's win against Kent State, her mom Angel Webb Reese, took to her Instagram stories to criticize a long message that was sent to her.

“Folks pls do not send me long text msgs with a bunch of grammatical errors it gives me a headache,” Webb wrote. “How do I know you said what you said if I can’t understand what you’re saying?”

While it was initially unclear what Mrs. Reese was referring to, it eventually became obvious that she was taking a shot at Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks. That is after Brooks responded to the message with an Instagram story of her own where she dissed the mother and daughter, even going as far as to revealing the younger Reese's GPA.

“You definitely know about grammar errors when your daughter got a 2.0 or less GPA. And in fact when writing your smart message you didn't capitalize nor did you use any periods,” Brooks savagely said.

“Stop being petty, fake and hateful, and take responsibility for you and your daughters actions. Your just as responsible you raised her that way. Nobody give a damn who you think you are since you came up off another’s brand. Just like God gave it to you he will take it right away. Always stay humble and never forget who made you and where you came from!!”

It is still unknown where the problem stemmed from, but it's definitely a bad look for LSU women's basketball. When everyone though that they are going to maintain their dominance in college basketball after winning the title in the 2022-23 season, plenty of issues on and off the court has marred their campaign so far.

Both Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson have yet to comment on the heated war of words between their moms. Hopefully, though, it won't affect the Tigers and their overall chemistry as they try to steer the ship to the right direction after their opening night loss to Colorado.