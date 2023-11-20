LSU's Angel Reese draws inspiration from Deion Sanders, emphasizing self-worth during her mysterious absence from the team.

LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese has recently become the center of attention, not just for her on-court performance but also for the drama surrounding her recent absence from the team's games.

The situation intensified when Reese did not play in LSU's most recent game against Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 17, following a mysterious benching during the second half of a prior victory against Kent State on Nov. 14. Head coach Kim Mulkey has been notably cryptic regarding Reese's situation, leading to rampant speculation on social media.

Amid this growing controversy, Angel Reese has taken a unique approach to address the situation, drawing inspiration from Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. In a recent Instagram story on Sunday, Reese shared a clip from Sanders' in an August press conference.

“Look at me. What about me would make you think that I care about your opinion of me? Your opinion of me is not the opinion that I have of myself. You ain’t make me, so you can’t break me. You didn’t build me, so you can’t kill me,” Sanders said in the video, as reported by Andrew Holleran of The Spun. “You know what, God established me, so ain’t nothing you can do to me. I been him, I been a difference maker, a game changer, I’ve been that guy. So what would change? Not a darn thing.

“I’m not even playing the game, and you’ve got an opinion of me. I love it, but I don’t care. And I wish the world thought like that, the youngsters, if you’re out there right now, do not give a darn what opinion people have of you, As long as that opinion isn't consistent with that of yourself, you be you. I'm not playing to make you feel good about me. I already feel good about me. I'm good. Message for the youngsters out there and the old school, not the old fools.”

Deion played 2 Pro Sports at the same time. UNFUCKWITHABLE #Winner’sMindset pic.twitter.com/GZLopd5R7e — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 11, 2023

Deion Sanders' message, stressing the irrelevance of others' opinions and the importance of self-belief, resonates in Angel Reese's current context and seems to mirror her own stance as she faces public scrutiny.

Reese, amidst the rumors, briefly engaged with her followers on social media, attempting to squash any speculation surrounding her absence from the court, tweeting on X, “Please don't believe everything you read.”

As LSU gears up for their next game against Texas Southern on Monday night, the spotlight remains on Reese, with fans and spectators eager to see if she will make her return to the lineup. Her mysterious situation, and Mulkey's cryptic responses, continue to be a hot topic in the world of women's college basketball.