LSU star Angel Reese has been dominating sports headlines since her Tigers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes in the women’s national championship last weekend, and she wasn’t able to escape a parody on Saturday Night Live.

“There was controversy this week when LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese refused an invitation to the White House to celebrate her team’s national championship, but now she has decided to go, so here to comment is Angel Reese,” host Michael Che introduced.

Reese was then portrayed by Punkie Johnson, who didn’t exactly show the 20-year-old in a great light, in typical SNL fashion.

“The Bayou Barbie is in the building, Louisiana stand up!” Johnson began. “I got people big mad. First they was mad cause I was taunting…You have thought I had pulled my nipple out and flicked it on national TV. Then they were mad because I didn’t want to go to the White House, but Che, they invited Iowa too. In the history of sports, when you lose, you take your ass home, but these white girls lose and suddenly it’s all teams matter.”

Johnson then parodied a few endorsements for college players, before asserting that she made women’s sports interesting again.

“Last week, women’s sports was boring, now all y’all talking about is women’s sports all this week. Why? Because women is balling right now, man I dropped 15 on Iowa. I went hard in the paint, I grabbed about 10 boards without even messing up my eyelashes.”

She concluded with her one regret: not getting more buckets.

“I could have picked that ball up, bounce it off old girl head like I was on the and 1 tour, I was already in foul trouble so your girl had to chill…Now I’m just sitting back getting this Baby Gap money.”

Reese recently confirmed that she would visit the White House with her team, after the Tigers defeated the Hawkeyes 102-85 last Sunday to win the program’s first NCAA women’s basketball national championship.