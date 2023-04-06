To the victors go the spoils, and LSU basketball star Angel Reese had a chance to celebrate the Tigers national championship with her teammates and coaches in a Baton Rouge, Louisiana victory parade.

#Watch: Angel Reese cruises through Baton Rouge during LSU Women's Basketball Championship Parade pic.twitter.com/fq4naCajja — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) April 6, 2023

The high-scoring Reese was able to ride in the back of a Corvette and hand out LSU t-shirts as well as high-five fans as she rode by. There were thousands of fans on the parade route who were there to enjoy the championship. LSU defeated heavily favored Iowa to earn the national title.

Reese scored 15 points in the 102-85 triumph over the Hawkeyes. She also contributed 10 rebounds and 5 assists to the effort.

While riding in the car, Reese once again employed the John Cena-inspired taunt that she was criticized for using during the title game.

In addition to Angel Reese, the championship parade was a thrill for LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, who became the first women’s coach to win the national crown with multiple teams.

Mulkey grew up in nearby Hammond, and was trying to keep her emotions in check. She was given a key to the city by Baton Rouge mayor Sharon Weston Broome and then spoke briefly to the crowd.

“This is my home, ” Mulkey said. “I’m trying not to cry.”

Mulkey’s 3 other national titles came when she was coaching at Baylor. She made it a goal to win a national title at LSU, but she made no pronouncements on how long it would take to lead her program to the top of the college basketball mountain.