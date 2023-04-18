Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Louisville transfer guard Hailey Van Lith is on an official visit at LSU, according to a Tuesday tweet from On3 journalist Shea Dixon.

Hailey Van Lith entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2023-2024 season earlier this month, taking to Instagram to thank the Louisville community after three years with the program.

“It’s been an honor over the last three years to have had the opportunity to pour my passion and heart into Louisville,” Van Lith wrote. “This city has impacted my life in so many ways and helped shape me into the person I am today.

“The Louisville community has given to me selflessly. I will never forget your unwavering support.”

A former five-star recruit out of Wenatchee, Washington, Hailey Van Lith averaged a career-high 19.7 points and 36.9 minutes per game in her third season at Louisville, highlighted by a 29-point, five-rebound and three-steal performance against the Virginia Tech Hokies in January. Along with Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, she was one of two Power-5 players to average at least 19 points, four rebounds and three assists per game, according to Louisville’s website.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We thank Hailey for her contributions to this program, this school and this community,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said, via the Associated Press. “She has done everything we have asked of her over the past three years, and we wish her the very best in her final collegiate season and beyond.”

LSU took home the National Championship with a 102-85 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes, prompting a reaction from Tigers senior forward LaDazhia Williams.

“This is what we worked hard for, this is what we pushed through adversity for, it was definitely earned,” Williams said. “It just feels great, we worked on our team chemistry since we got on campus.

“We all love each other and we all push hard for each other so it’s great.”