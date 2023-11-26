LSU, facing roster challenges including Angel Reese's absence, and led by Aneesah Morrow, triumphed 76-73 over Virginia on Saturday.

Morrow, a formidable transfer from DePaul, stayed on the court for the entire 40 minutes, contributing 37 points, 16 rebounds and two assists. The Tigers' bench contributed a mere eight points, and the other starters collectively added only 31.

“That's one of my prouder victories in all of my coaching career,” Kim Mulkey said, as reported by Reed Darcey of Nola.com. “Under the circumstances this team has had to deal with, to win that game and have players playing out of position and ask them to do things that they're not comfortable with, just a gutsy performance.”

LSU's challenges were evident as they played with a limited roster. Key players Angel Reese, Kateri Poole and Sa'Myah Smith were absent, with Smith sustaining a knee injury in the previous game on Thursday against Niagara. The two teams traded the lead 14 times and were tied 12 times throughout the game. LSU eventually gained an edge in the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run, initiated by freshman center Aalyah Del Rosario's layup, followed by Morrow's strategic play that led to a bucket for Mikaylah Williams and a breakaway layup for herself. This sequence gave LSU its largest lead of the game.

Virginia narrowed the lead to three points in the final moments but fell short when Sam Brunelle missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer.

Morrow's stellar performance against Virginia followed a season-high 28 points against Niagara. Mulkey praised Aneesah Morrow's experience and leadership, noting her significant role in various facets of the game.

“I saw just an experienced college player that led us today in so many areas, not just rebounding, but her scoring,” Mulkey said. “We just needed it.”

Supporting Morrow, Hailey Van Lith, a transfer guard from Louisville, scored 12 points. However, LSU's backcourt duo of Williams and Flau'jae Johnson struggled offensively, combining for only 12 points. Johnson, despite her offensive difficulties, secured a career-high 15 rebounds.

LSU's rebounding and free-throw shooting were crucial in their victory, helping to offset Virginia's 21-point advantage from 3-point range. The Cavaliers' 3-point shooting expertise kept them in the game, but they couldn't match LSU's overall execution.

With a roster stretched thin, Kim Mulkey played only seven players. The absence of Angel Reese and Poole, neither of whom were present in the Cayman Islands, added to the team's challenges.

Looking forward, the Tigers are set to face No. 9 Virginia Tech on Nov. 30.