UFC Paris: Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis continues on the prelims in the lightweight division between L’udovit Klein and Roosevelt Roberts. Klein is currently on a five-fight winning streak and is coming off a dominant decision victory his last time out meanwhile, Roberts is still searching for a win in his second stint with the UFC after getting finished on short notice in his last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Klein-Roberts prediction and pick.

L’udovit Klein (22-4-1) is looking like he’s in his best form as of late winning each of his last five bouts. He most recently dominated a mainstay in the lightweight division Thiago Moises in one of the best performances in his UFC career. Now, Klein will look to make it six in a row when he takes on Roosevelt Roberts in Paris, France this weekend.

Roosevelt Roberts (12-4) tried his chances on The Ultimate Fighter but ultimately lost to runner-up Austin Hubbard on the show. Even though he lost on the show, he filled in as a short-notice replacement taking on Mateusz Rebecki who finished him via armbar in round one. Now, Roberts will be looking to get back on track and finally get his win inside the Octagon when he takes on the dangerous L’udovit Klein this weekend at UFC Paris.

Here are the UFC Paris Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Paris Odds: L’udovit Klein-Roosevelt Roberts Odds

L’udovit Klein: -900

Roosevelt Roberts: +600

Over 2.5 rounds: +130

Under 2.5 rounds: -166

Why L’udovit Klein Will Win

L’udovit Klein is poised for victory against Roosevelt Roberts at UFC Paris this weekend.

Klein possesses a significant advantage in the striking department. His kickboxing background and diverse arsenal of techniques make him a constant threat on the feet. Klein’s ability to switch stances fluidly and throw powerful kicks from both sides will keep Roberts guessing throughout the fight.

Klein enters this bout riding a three-fight win streak, showcasing his improved grappling and well-rounded skillset. This momentum has undoubtedly boosted his confidence, which will be crucial in a high-pressure environment like UFC Paris. While Roberts is known for his grappling, Klein has demonstrated solid takedown defense in recent outings. His sprawl and ability to scramble back to his feet will be key in neutralizing Roberts’ wrestling attempts and keeping the fight in his preferred striking range.

Although not fighting in his home country, Klein will likely feel more comfortable competing in Europe. The time zone adjustment and familiar surroundings could give him a slight edge in terms of performance and energy levels. Klein has shown he can end fights quickly, with 8 of his 13 career wins coming by knockout. This finishing power adds an element of danger for Roberts, who will need to be cautious in every exchange.

Klein has proven his ability to adjust his game plan mid-fight, which could be crucial against a well-rounded opponent like Roberts. His fight IQ and ability to capitalize on openings will serve him well in what promises to be a competitive matchup. While Roberts is certainly a formidable opponent, Klein’s striking superiority, recent momentum, and overall skill set make him the favorite to emerge victorious in this exciting lightweight clash at UFC Paris.

Why Roosevelt Roberts Will Win

While L’udovit Klein enters UFC Paris as the favorite, Roosevelt Roberts has the tools and potential to pull off an upset victory this weekend.

Roberts possesses a significant edge in the grappling department. His Brazilian jiu-jitsu background and submission skills present a real threat to Klein, who has shown vulnerabilities on the ground in past fights. If Roberts can close the distance and take the fight to the mat, he could neutralize Klein’s striking and control the pace of the bout.

At 6’2″ with a 73-inch reach, Roberts has a notable size advantage over Klein. This length could prove crucial in keeping Klein at bay and landing strikes from a safe distance. While Roberts hasn’t always utilized his frame effectively in the past, a renewed focus on using his reach could be a game-changer in this matchup.

Roberts is coming into this fight with something to prove. After a stint away from the UFC, he’s eager to show he belongs among the elite. This hunger and determination could translate into a more focused and aggressive performance against Klein. Roberts has shown the ability to go the distance in his fights. His cardio and durability could be key factors, especially if he can weather Klein’s early storm and push the pace in the later rounds.

At 29 years old, Roberts still has room for improvement. If he has addressed his past weaknesses and made significant strides in his striking defense and overall game plan, he could surprise many with a more well-rounded performance.

Final L’udovit Klein-Roosevelt Roberts Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing lightweight clash at UFC Paris, L’udovit Klein and Roosevelt Roberts present an exciting stylistic matchup. Klein’s dynamic striking and recent momentum gives him an edge, but Roberts’ grappling skills and size advantage can’t be overlooked. Expect Klein to control the early exchanges with his diverse kickboxing arsenal, while Roberts will look to close the distance and take the fight to the ground. As the bout progresses, Klein’s takedown defense and ability to maintain range will likely be the deciding factors. Unless Roberts can secure a submission, Klein’s striking superiority should earn him a hard-fought decision victory in what promises to be a competitive and entertaining fight.

