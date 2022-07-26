Luis Suarez spurns MLS in shocking return to Uruguayan club Nacional

Luis Suarez has officially revealed his next destination after months of speculation regarding the Uruguayan international’s future. Amid links to various teams across the MLS, including David Beckham’s Inter Miami, Suarez has surprisingly opted to join his former club, Nacional, which plays in Uruguay’s top flight. Suarez released a video statement, via Fabrizio Romano, in which he announced his decision to return home to Uruguay.

Luís Suárez announces: “I’ve now reached a pre-agreement in order to join Nacional, it was impossible for me to say to this opportunity”. 🚨🇺🇾 #Nacional “I hope final details will be resolved soon in order to complete the deal officially”.pic.twitter.com/pqJaIabHzg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2022

This is a shocking development in the Suarez transfer saga. Despite rumors suggesting Suarez would be making a move to the MLS in the coming days, the 35-year-old is following his heart and heading back to the team where his prolific career got started.

While Suarez truly broke onto the scene during his stint at Ajax, it was at Nacional that he put himself on the radar of some of Europe’s top clubs. He debuted for the club in 2005 when he was just 18, before securing a move to the Netherlands with FC Groningen.

Fans of Nacional have been pushing for Suarez to return home on social media. #SuarezANacional became a trending hashtag on Twitter over the past few days, and even Suarez’s own brother was supportive of the move online, joining in on the social media campaign.

Fans then took to Nacional’s stadium to further voice their desire for Suarez to return home. As many as 15,000 fans showed up in a movement to urge the club to sign Suarez.

Nacional president Jose Fuentes expressed his delight over bringing Suarez back to the club, via ESPN, saying, “We are willing to give him all the love he deserves and treat him like what he is, a football idol. The doors of Nacional are open, you just have to tell us what you need.”

Suarez is an icon in the country of Uruguay and is one of the nation’s most prolific players in history. He has scored 68 goals in 132 international caps for the country. His club career has seen him leave his mark at various of the biggest teams in the world, including Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid.