Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has already cemented himself as one of the greatest players in NBA history amid a highly successful run in which he has won back-to-back NBA MVPs. While Jokic is now going for an NBA MVP three-peat, there are a number of other superstars ready to stake their claim as the 2022-23 MVP, including fellow international star Luka Doncic.

It goes without saying that Jokic will have a target on his back. Let’s now discuss Doncic and the five best players who can deny Jokic of an MVP 3-peat.

6. Ja Morant

Fresh off a breakout season in which he led the Memphis Grizzlies to a thrilling six-game series with the Golden State Warriors, Ja Morant has quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the NBA. After vastly exceeding expectations during the 2021-22 campaign, Morant continues to take his game to new heights. As the Grizzlies set their sights on an NBA championship, Morant will undoubtedly pave the way for this upstart contender and put on more highlight-reel performances that’ll have him in the running for league MVP this season.

5. Stephen Curry

Considering that he’s the only unanimous MVP in NBA history and continues to blow us away with one milestone after another, it’s hard to imagine Stephen Curry’s name not being mentioned in this race. As a trendsetter and one of the most influential players to ever set foot on a basketball court, it’s safe to say that Curry is always in opposing players’ crosshairs.

As the man responsible for the 3-point revolution, Curry will never be overlooked for the prestigious award. Fresh off his first NBA Finals MVP, Curry’s relentlessness and knack for forcing coaching adjustments is exactly why he’ll be a candidate for MVP once again during the 2022-23 NBA year.

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo

He’s another back-to-back MVP winner and one of the best players in the sport who continually dazzles us each and every season with his two-way dominance. If anything’s true, it’s that Giannis Antetokounmpo definitely could snag a few more NBA MVPs with his dynamic play on both ends of the floor. As the most physically imposing player in the game, Giannis’ lethal mix of speed, strength, size, and length will always give him a leg up on the competition and keep him in the mix for future MVP races throughout his illustrious career.

3. Kawhi Leonard

After missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season with a torn ACL, Kawhi Leonard will be seeking vengeance and is looking to pick up right where he left off. Hoping to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to their first title in franchise history, Leonard will also be gunning for his first league MVP. It’s crazy to think that with all of his individual accolades that Leonard has still never been voted as the best player in the NBA during the span of his 11-year career.

With a new season soon upon us, it shouldn’t come as any surprise to see Leonard playing out of his mind and stating his case as the best player in the Association. Leonard is destined to put on a strong showing all year long while filling up the stat sheet, and hopefully he plays enough games to truly be in this mix.

2. Joel Embiid

Out to avenge two straight campaigns with second-place finishes to Nikola Jokic in the MVP race, Joel Embiid will be fighting tooth and nail to nab the award this time around. In a constant battle with Jokic to stake his claim as the best center in the NBA, Embiid’s continually expanding skill set meshed with his grit and tenacity will soon put him over the top.

Between his non-stop trash talk, well-rounded game, and constant motor, Embiid is hoping to finally edge out the competition. In due time, all this will earn him his first Maurice Podoloff trophy. Whether or not that happens in 2023 is still unknown, but it can definitely be expected that he’ll have another top-three finish at the very least as long as he stays healthy.

1. Luka Doncic

Aiming to follow-up on his stellar performance at the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Luka Doncic owns the best odds to win the 2023 NBA MVP Award, per FanDuel. This past season, Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to their first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2011, where he put his clutch playmaking, versatile scoring, and sky-high basketball IQ on full display.

Add to that Doncic’s continued growth as the Mavs’ leader and go-to guy, which is also a further testament to his greatness. This is why he could be the next Euro star to win NBA MVP.