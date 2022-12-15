By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Dallas Mavericks big man Maxi Kleber is essential to the team’s bench unit. He provides spacing behind the three-point arc (36.9% from three this season) and is a smart, versatile defender. But unfortunately, Kleber injured himself during practice on Tuesday and sat out Wednesday’s game against the Cavaliers. And a recent report indicates that Kleber is now set to miss an extended period of time:

The Athletic’s Shams Charania tweeted out the following injury update on Wednesday afternoon:

“Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber will miss six-to-eight weeks due to a sprain in his right knee, sources tell The Athletic and Stadium. Team has announced a hamstring tear for Kleber as well.”

Maxi Kleber, 30, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all with the Mavericks. He’s averaging 6.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.3 steals, and 1.0 blocks across 22 appearances this season (zero starts). Kleber is shooting the ball with excellent efficiency thus far, as his current 49% field goal percentage is the best of his career. Plus, Kleber’s 36.9% clip from three-point range is the third-best mark of his pro tenure.

With Kleber out of the lineup, expect more minutes to go to center Christian Wood. Wood has had an up-and-down first season in Dallas, as his defensive limitations have kept him out of the starting lineup. But in the team’s most recent game against the Cavs Wednesday, Wood played heavy minutes and starred for the Mavs, finishing with 20 points and seven rebounds in 35 minutes of play. Here’s to hoping Wood makes the most of his opportunities with Kleber sidelined.