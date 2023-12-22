Discover the inspiring recovery of Luton Town's captain, Tom Lockyer, who was discharged after a cardiac incident during a match.

Luton Town Football Club's announcement of Tom Lockyer's discharge from the hospital serves as a beacon of hope and resilience after the captain's frightening cardiac arrest during the match against Bournemouth. Lockyer, now recuperating at home, commences his rehabilitation following a crucial procedure that involved the fitting of an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) device aimed at preventing any recurrence of the distressing incident.

In a heartfelt statement, Luton extended their profound gratitude to Bournemouth, their supporters, club officials, and particularly midfielder Philip Billing, whose rapid response on the field was instrumental in summoning immediate assistance for Lockyer. The club acknowledged and praised the collective efforts of the medical staff, both from Bournemouth and their own team, underscoring their role in enabling Lockyer's recovery and subsequent discharge.

The distressing occurrence during the Bournemouth-Luton match led to its abandonment, with subsequent confirmation by the Premier League to replay the fixture. Notably, Luton clarified that the recent health issue encountered by Lockyer was distinct from the cardiac episode he faced during May's play-off final at Wembley, shedding light on the complexity of his medical condition.

Emphasizing Lockyer's proactive approach to medical advice since the play-off final, Luton highlighted the involvement of renowned cardiologists overseeing his care. Comprehensive tests conducted post-Saturday's incident revealed a deviation from the atrial fibrillation he experienced earlier in May, offering crucial insights into the recent health concern.

Lockyer, a pivotal figure at Luton since his arrival from Charlton in 2020 and subsequently named club captain, has made substantial contributions, including appearances in the Premier League this season. His unexpected collapse and commendable recovery are a poignant reminder of the vital role of swift medical intervention and the club's unwavering commitment to supporting their players' health and well-being.

The ongoing rehabilitation journey of Tom Lockyer remains a testament to the resilience, unity, and unwavering support fostered within the Luton football family.