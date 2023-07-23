The Minnesota Lynx have been playing better since their early start to the 2023 season. Although they just lost to the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday, they are now 10-13 and firmly in the playoff picture after it looked like they might be in contention for a lottery pick. One of the reasons why they've been playing better is they are closer to having a healthy roster. After missing several games earlier in the season with an injury, rookie guard Diamond Miller has been back in the lineup. After the Lynx's most recent loss against the Aces, Diamond Miller addressed a reporter referring to her play as ‘chippy.'

"We're competitors … Nothing is intentional. I don't think I'm being 'chippy,' I'm just playing basketball and being passionate." i'm so proud of diamond for taking control of the narrative, here. "chippy" and "passionate" are different, and that matters. go diamond! 💎🐺🐢 pic.twitter.com/JQ39DAVGah — terpqt (@terpqt) July 22, 2023

“We're competitors. . .nothing is intentional. I don't think I'm being chippy, I'm just playing basketball and being passionate.” Miller said.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Diamond Miller was the No. 2 overall pick by the Lynx in the 2023 WNBA Draft. She played four seasons at the University of Maryland, developing into one of the top players in the nation, before declaring for the WNBA Draft. She started out the season rather solid before being forced to the bench for about a month with an ankle injury.

Through 14 games so far, Miller has been averaging 12.1 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 40 percent shooting from the field, 25.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83 percent shooting from the free-throw line. She's currently second among rookies in points per game behind only Indiana Fever All-Star Aliyah Boston.

The Lynx are a far cry from their championship years, but with a young talent like Miller in the fold, they have a bright future ahead.