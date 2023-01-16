One of the greatest players in the modern WNBA, Maya Moore is retiring from the game. The Minnesota Lynx legend announced her decision to step away from the game early this Sunday morning, per the WNBA’s official Twitter page. This marks the end of arguably the greatest player in Lynx’s history.

Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the #WNBA Thank you for everything you have done for the league and the game of basketball as a whole 🧡 pic.twitter.com/2Kf7OGpRzn — WNBA (@WNBA) January 16, 2023

Maya Moore is one of the greatest players to ever play in the WNBA, and is also arguably one of women’s college basketball greatest players. She was drafted first overall by the Minnesota Lynx in 2011, thanks to her incredible performances for the University of Connecticut. She ends her career as one of the greatest players in team history, finding herself on top of history books.

With Maya Moore leading the way, the Lynx were one of the most dominant forces in the WNBA during her time. Moore’s ability to get hot from the outside while playmaking for her teammates became the backbone of their dynasty. They won four championships in the league, making her one of the most accomplished players in league history.

It’s worth noting that Maya Moore has not played in the WNBA for over three years now. She had a sabbatical in 2019 to focus on her spirituality and justice reform, fighting to free her now-husband Jonathan Irons. It’s only now that the Lynx legend has confirmed she’s stepping away for good.