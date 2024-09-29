The Minnesota Lynx are set to host the Connecticut Sun for Game 1 of the WNBA Semifinals on Sunday but they might have to do so without a key player. Backup forward Cecilia Zandalasini appeared on the Lynx injury report as questionable for Game 1 due to a quad injury.

A injury to Cecilia Zandalasini would shorten the Lynx’s rotation as they prepare for Game 1. Head coach Cheryl Reeve has used a short rotation with Zandalasini, Myisha Hines-Allen and Natisha Hiedaman receiving the majority of the second unit minutes in the WNBA Quarterfinals against the Phoenix Mercury.

Zandalasini played six minutes apiece in Games 1 and 2. In Game 1 she hit the only shot she took. In Game 2 she didn’t connect on any of the three shots she took while pulling down one rebound.

If the Italian native is forced to miss time, that could potentially open the door for more minutes for Diamond Miller. The former No. 2 overall pick has been largely out of the rotation this season after returning from a knee injury back in June.

The Lynx are coming off a two game sweep of the Mercury in the quarterfinals while the Sun also swept the Indiana Fever.

Cecilia Zandalasini has been key to Lynx success



Coming into the playoffs, Cecilia Zandalasini had been one of the Lynx’s key role players. She made her return to the WNBA this season after not playing in the league for the past five years.

Zandalasini made her WNBA debut during the 2017 season when the Lynx signed her as a free agent late in the year. She returned to the Lynx for the 2018 season where she had a big year. She averaged 5.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists with splits of 40.9 percent shooting from the field, 38.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Zandalasini opted out of the 2019 season due to overseas commitments, but was expected to rejoin the Lynx for the 2020 season. However, with the 2020 season being shortened and held in the bubble amid the COVID-19 outbreak, she opted to sit out.

She would continue to play overseas from 2021-2023 before signing a training camp contract with the Lynx ahead of this season. Zandalasini would ultimately make the Lynx’s final roster out of training camp.

Zandalasini has appeared in all 40 regular season games for the Lynx this season at a little over 12 minutes per game. She averaged 4.6 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists with splits of 45.3 percent shooting from the field, 44.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 62.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.