Minnesota Lynx launch Lynx Changemakers, a unique initiative to support women's sports and empower future female leaders in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Lynx introduced the Lynx Changemakers platform on Tuesday, a new initiative aimed at supporting future female leaders and advancing women's sports in Minnesota. This program, inspired by the WNBA's league-level initiative started in 2020, marks a significant stride in promoting gender equity and women's leadership in sports.

The Lynx Changemakers platform is not just sponsorship deal –the initiative merges both activities with direct financial contributions to local organizations, offering Minnesota businesses a unique opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to gender equity and women's leadership through sports engagement.

Key features of the Lynx Changemakers platform include executive roundtables, special team access and an annual “Lynx Changemaker Summit” in Minneapolis. This summit, to be live-streamed for the employee networks of each Lynx Changemaker, aims to gather executives, employee resource group leaders and athletes to share inspiring stories and discuss strategies for nurturing future female leaders.

Moreover, a portion of each partnership's proceeds will be directed to Minneapolis-based organizations that use sports as a catalyst for change and community engagement. The first beneficiary, Girls Taking Action©, is dedicated to empowering and educating girls; the initiatives first partner is Target.

Ethan Casson, CEO of Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, expressed excitement about the program's launch, noting the Lynx's history as agents of change and the franchise's commitment to making a meaningful impact in communities.

“We are thrilled to launch this remarkable program,” Casson said in a news release from the Lynx. “As the Lynx most recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, we are reminded that this franchise has served as agents of change since the beginning. We are excited to expand our partnership with Target to ignite meaningful, intentional, and lasting impact across our communities, further empowering young women and the growth of women's sports.”

This sentiment was echoed by Colie Edison, WNBA chief growth officer, who praised the Minnesota Lynx and Target for their collaboration that goes beyond basketball and into local communities.

“Congratulations to the Minnesota Lynx and Target on this groundbreaking collaboration that signals a powerful commitment to advancing the growth and impact of women's basketball,” Edison said. “This partnership will transcend beyond the court, extending into the local communities to help create positive change and further elevate the status of women in sports.”

Reflecting on the WNBA's establishment of the “WNBA Changemakers” in 2020 with partners like AT&T, Deloitte and Nike, the Lynx's new platform is set to contribute significantly to the WNBA's ongoing efforts in marketing, branding and enhancing player and fan experiences.