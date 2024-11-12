The Minnesota Lynx face a new chapter after losing both general manager Clare Duwelius and assistant coach Katie Smith following their WNBA Finals loss to the New York Liberty. Duwelius, who has been with the Lynx organization for 11 years and served as GM for the last two, will be moving on to become the general manager and executive vice president of Unrivaled, a new 3×3 professional women’s league co-founded by Lynx star Napheesa Collier. The league is set to debut in January in Miami.

Smith, a former WNBA player and Hall of Famer, is leaving the Lynx bench to join Ohio State as an assistant women’s basketball coach, reuniting with her alma mater where she led the Buckeyes to the national championship game in 1993. Smith, who was a standout player for Ohio State from 1992 to 1996, brings extensive experience to the Buckeyes’ program, including a 15-year WNBA playing career and time as both an assistant and head coach in the league.

Lynx head coach and president of basketball operations Cheryl Reeve expressed appreciation for Smith’s dedication to the team.

“Katie has been an integral part of the Lynx since her return in 2020. She poured her heart and soul into developing the Lynx team and its players into a championship contender once again. Her passion, commitment, and loyalty have left an indelible mark on the organization” Reeve said in a statement, via Michael Voepel of ESPN.

Smith also previously coached with Liberty before Lynx

Smith, who spent the last five seasons with the Lynx, also coached with the Liberty and has earned recognition in the Naismith, Women’s Basketball, and Ohio State halls of fame.

“I'm both excited and grateful to return to my alma mater, Ohio State, and to the city my family and I proudly call home,” Smith said in a statement. “Ohio State and its women's basketball program played such a pivotal role in my journey and I am honored to have the opportunity to give back to the program that helped shape me.”

The Lynx have not yet announced plans for replacing Duwelius as general manager. Reeve previously held the GM role from 2018 to 2022 before becoming team president. A Lynx spokesperson told ESPN on Monday that the team is still determining its front-office roles following Duwelius’ departure.

Duwelius’ and Smith’s departures come after the Lynx’s strong playoff run ended in a close five-game series loss to the Liberty. Reeve’s leadership was recognized with both the WNBA Coach and Executive of the Year awards this season.