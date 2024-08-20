The Minnesota Lynx and Washington Mystics completed a post-Olympic trade on Tuesday that sees the Lynx acquire Myisha Hines-Allen in exchange for Olivia Époupa, Sika Koné and a 2026 second-round draft pick.

Myisha Hines-Allen, a 6’1” forward, has been a key player for the Mystics since being selected in the second round of the 2018 WNBA Draft. This season, Hines-Allen has played in 27 games, averaging eight points on 48.9% shooting, along with 4.9 rebounds and a career-high 2.7 assists in 19.1 minutes per game, according to a press release from the Lynx.

Over her seven-year career with the Mystics, she notched career averages of 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc.

Hines-Allen’s most notable season came in 2020 when she earned All-WNBA Second Team honors after posting career-best averages of 17.0 points and 8.9 rebounds in 22 starts. She was also a crucial part of the Mystics’ 2019 championship team, where Washington clinched the title by defeating the Connecticut Sun in the Finals. The 28-year-old Montclair, New Jersey native now brings her experience and versatility to a Lynx team looking to make a playoff run.

In return, the Mystics acquired guard Olivia Époupa and forward Sika Koné, along with a future draft pick in 2026. Époupa, who joined the Lynx as a free agent in March, appeared in 16 games this season, averaging 0.9 points, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals in 6.6 minutes per game. The Mystics announced Tuesday after the trade that as part of the transaction with the Lynx, the Mystics also waived Époupa and DiDi Richards.

Sika Koné, who was acquired by Minnesota from Chicago earlier this year, played in 17 games for the Lynx. The 21-year-old forward averaged 1.2 points and 0.7 rebounds in 3.4 minutes per game. Koné is a young talent with room to grow, and the Mystics may view her as a developmental player with upside.