One of the biggest topics of conversation around the 2024 WNBA season is how this year's rookie class is adjusting to the league. Among this season's WNBA rookies is Minnesota Lynx forward Alissa Pili.

Alissa Pili was the No. 8 overall pick by the Lynx in the 2024 WNBA draft, but she's only played sparingly through the first half of the season. A big part of that has to do with the fact that she joined a veteran Lynx team that has its sights set on contending for a championship.

At the Olympic break, the Lynx are 17-8 and tied with the Seattle Storm for the best record in the Western Conference, although the Lynx currently hold the tie-breaker. It's also good enough for the third-best record in the league overall.

The Lynx also have a strong forward rotation that consists of MVP candidate Napheesa Collier, along with Bridget Carleton, Diamond Miller and Cecilia Zandalsini who are all capable of playing forward. But even with a fluctuating role, Pili has been able to pick up quite a bit from her teammates and a championship head coach in Cheryl Reeve.

“I've learned a lot, especially with the position I'm in, being a rookie, one of the only rookies on my team. . .Coach Cheryl, she stresses a lot about how it's not only how you go about stuff on the court. How you do anything is how you do everything,” Pili told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “Just paying attention to detail and how sharp you have to be. Our coaches are very strict on doing things the right way and having everything in detail of how it's supposed to be in order for us to be a sharp team.”

Alissa Pili can play a versatile role for the Lynx



Before Alissa Pili even set foot on a WNBA court, she was one of the most versatile players in the country. Splitting her college basketball career between USC and Utah, she became a big forward with a knack for rebounding and finishing at the basket, while also being able to handle the ball, attack off the dribble, shoot the three and be a playmaker.

During her final two seasons of college basketball at Utah, she shot 41.1 percent from three-point range while dishing out 2.4 assists, both career-bests. When she's gotten playing time with the Lynx, Pili has shown that ability to be an all-around player. For now though, defense and high energy are the main areas of focus that the Lynx would like to see from her.

“Defense is something that our team is very big on, so when I go in, just strictly focus on the defensive end before I focus on anything else,” Pili said. “But even when I go in there and do that, then everything else kind of flows, it comes naturally. They're just looking for me to bring energy off the bench and just being locked and loaded and ready to go from the three-point line. And just extra possessions, getting offensive rebounds and things like that.”

To this point, Alissa Pili has appeared in 16 games so far for the Lynx at a little over six minutes per game. She's been averaging 2.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists while shooting 41.2 percent from the field, 31.8 percent from the three-point line and 57.1 percent from the free-throw line.

She's had a few big games though that have highlighted the type of player she can eventually develop into. Back on May 31 against the Phoenix Mercury, Pili put up 20 points, four rebounds and two assists while shooting 7-of-9 from the field and a perfect 4-0f-4 from three-point range. That was her season high of 15 minutes.

She's had one other game when she eclipsed the 15-minute mark and that was against the Las Vegas Aces on July 9. She had a solid game of seven points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 3-of-6. Keeping oneself ready despite a fluctuating role can be a challenge for any player, but Pili's mindset has helped her adjust to that.

“Having a steady mindset and having a consistent energy. Making mistakes is a given, everybody does that, but the preparation is a big thing, especially for myself and other people that come off the bench. Our minutes are very important in the game, anything we can do to contribute to our team's success,” Pili said. “If you're going out there afraid to mess up when you get your chance all nervous, sometimes I still get nervous, you just kind of have to fight through that and just stay steady. Stay consistent is the biggest thing.”

Alissa Pili's heritage plays a huge role in her WNBA career



Perhaps the most underrepresented ethnic group in the WNBA is Native American. There have been a few indigenous players to come through the league, most notably Shoni Schimmel who was the 2014 WNBA All-Star Game MVP. But currently, Alissa Pili is the only native player in the league.

Hailing from Anchorage, Alaska, Pili is of both Samoan and Inupiaq heritage. She's a superstar back home having won 13 high school state titles across basketball, volleyball, shot put, discus and wrestling. During her final season at Utah, the Utes participated in the Great Alaska Shootout in what was billed as the return home of one of the greatest players in state history.

Now that Pili is in the WNBA, her heritage is something she holds dear. She wants to continue to display that part of her while she's playing in the league. The dress she wore to the WNBA draft was a tribute to both her Native and Samoan heritage.

“It feels great. I say to everybody that I take a lot of pride in carrying that with me. It's a big part of who I am and how I grew up,” Pili said. “To be able to carry that with me and to display that to the world and represent that, it's super special to me to have all the important aspects of my life kind of folded into one.”

With the second half of the WNBA season set to resume next week, Pili and the Lynx will continue their hunt for a championship. She's ecstatic about being on a title contender as a rookie, and she's looking forward to continuing learning along the way.

“We have a really good team so I think we can make a run at a championship. It would be really cool in my rookie year to get a WNBA championship,” Pili said. “But for me personally, I think just kind of preparing myself for what's ahead.”