Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier has earned top praise from her peers, including 2023 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart, who believes Collier’s contributions to the game have sometimes gone underappreciated. After another stellar season leading the Lynx, Collier has gotten her flowers from Stewart, a former UConn teammate, who highlighted the importance of Collier’s consistency and high-level play throughout the year.

“I definitely think that Phee should definitely be getting kind of more attention than she’s gotten,” Stewart said, as reported by Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post. “Especially this year, just the way that she’s consistently been at the top from start to finish. People need to appreciate her game.”

Collier’s numbers this season speak for themselves. She finished as the runner-up to Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson in the MVP race, averaging 20.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. She also ranked near the top of the league in efficiency and defensive statistics, making her one of the most well-rounded players in the WNBA.

Napheesa Collier helped lead Lynx to No. 2 seed

Collier has been integral to the Lynx’s success this season, guiding the team to the No. 2 seed and a playoff series against the Phoenix Mercury. She delivered a career-high 38 points in Game 1 of the series on Sunday, further solidifying her standing as one of the WNBA’s elite players. Despite this, Collier’s low-key demeanor and efficient playing style have often left her overlooked by casual fans.

“You think about how dependable and consistent she is and how easy the game looks to her, how hard it is to be consistently really good at things,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said, echoing Bazzell’s sentiments. “So that defines her greatness. I think that isn’t sexy to people. And so I think that’s what is sort of understated about her. Great players consistently do little things at a high level. That defines Phee.”

Collier’s husband and trainer, Alex Bazzell, who has worked with NBA stars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, has pushed her to take a more aggressive approach on the court. He believes that her naturally kind personality can hold her back at times, a sentiment he’s voiced during their training sessions.

“She’s naturally just such a nice person,” Bazzell said. “That’s what’s held her back on the court at times. … You don’t need to be that person off the court, but on it, you need that edge.”

Despite her numerous accolades, including four All-Star selections and a Rookie of the Year award, Collier’s name is still not mentioned as frequently as some of the league’s other stars. She was selected No. 6 in the 2019 draft; analyst Debbie Antonelli believes she should have been the No. 1 pick.

“I don’t think she gets enough credit on her complete game and how she impacts winning,” former Los Angeles Sparks Coach Curt Miller said. “She’s one of the top five players in the world.”